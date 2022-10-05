Dan Evans: British number two misses six match points to go out of Japan Open
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Britain's Dan Evans is out of the Japan Open after missing six match points in his second-round match with Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.
The British number two came back from a set down and then recovered from being 4-2 down in the deciding set to leave himself serving for the match at 5-4.
The 32-year-old is ranked 33 in the world, eight places above Kecmanovic.
Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios came back from a set down to defeat Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.
The Australian won 3-6 6-2 6-2 to reach Friday's quarter-finals.
- Emma Raducanu withdraws from Transylvania Open with injury
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
Evans, who went out of the Korea Open to Yoshihito Nishioka in September, was 40-0 up and had three further match points in the same game but was unable to take any of them.
The Serb then missed a match point of his own at 6-5, before winning the final four points of the tie-break to take a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-4) win.
Evans also went out of the doubles in the quarter-final alongside Australian partner John Peers, losing 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 10-6 to Mackenzie McDonald, of the USA, and Brazilian Marcelo Melo.