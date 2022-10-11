Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu recently pulled out of the Transylvania Open in Romania with a wrist injury

Emma Raducanu's promising partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov will go no further as the Russian has decided to pursue other opportunities.

Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave the team in the past 15 months - following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz.

Raducanu has won eight of her 15 matches, including reaching a semi-final in Seoul last month, since starting work with Tursunov after Wimbledon.

My understanding is the 19-year-old wished to continue working with him, but Tursunov may have factored in the short-term nature of Raducanu's recent coaching relationships.

The British number one is currently recovering from a wrist injury, but still hoping to represent Great Britain in November's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow.

The focus of the next couple of months will be the training which should make her less prone to injuries next year.

And with that very much in mind Raducanu will be working with the physical trainer Jez Green, who played such an important part in Andy Murray's physical development.

Murray won the US Open, Wimbledon and an Olympic gold medal during their time together, before going on to work with Tomas Berdych and Alex Zverev.