Harriet Dart beaten in last 16 of Transylvania Open

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Harriet Dart
Harriet Dart is the British number two

Britain's Harriet Dart lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 to Anna Bondar in the last 16 of the Transylvania Open.

Dart, the 26-year-old ranked 90th in the world, had seven break points against the Hungarian, 25, but could only take one.

That came in the first set when both players broke each other once before Bondar, ranked 62nd in the world, took it on a tie-break.

One break of serve was enough for Bondar to take the second set.

