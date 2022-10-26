Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Unseeded Evans is ranked 26th in the world

British number two Dan Evans has reached the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open by beating Karen Khachanov in straight sets.

Evans, ranked 26th in the world, was impressive in dispatching the Russian 6-2 6-2 in one hour 16 minutes.

Unseeded Evans will face fourth seed Taylor Fritz or Denis Shapovalov in the last eight.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev and number two seed Stefanos Tsitsipas play their quarter-finals later on Wednesday.