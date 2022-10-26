Vienna Open: Britain's Dan Evans beats Karen Khachanov to reach quarter-finals
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
British number two Dan Evans has reached the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open by beating Karen Khachanov in straight sets.
Evans, ranked 26th in the world, was impressive in dispatching the Russian 6-2 6-2 in one hour 16 minutes.
Unseeded Evans will face fourth seed Taylor Fritz or Denis Shapovalov in the last eight.
Top seed Daniil Medvedev and number two seed Stefanos Tsitsipas play their quarter-finals later on Wednesday.
- Who will make the final selection? Follow the sobering journey of the women battling to be in England's Rugby League World Cup squad
- Why was Emiliano Sala on that plane? Follow the investigation into the crash which killed the footballer and his pilot