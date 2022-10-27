Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie had to come back from a set down to beat Argentine Pedro Cachin in the first round of the Vienna Open

British number one Cameron Norrie's hopes of reaching next month's ATP Finals suffered a setback after he lost to Marcos Giron at the Vienna Open.

Norrie was beaten 6-3 6-4 by the American in the second round.

Giron broke his opponent twice to take the first set and went on to secure victory after Norrie double-faulted at 3-3 in the second.

He will play Grigor Dimitrov, who beat beat Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-4, in the quarter-finals.

Norrie is ranked 13th in the world, with only the top eight players making it to the end-of-year ATP Finals, being held in Turin during November.