Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz heads the world rankings by almost 1,000 from compatriot Rafael Nadal

Spain's world number one Carlos Alcaraz has been forced to pull out of the upcoming ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals due to injury.

The 19-year-old retired from his Paris Masters quarter-final against Denmark's Holger Rune with a stomach muscle injury.

A scan revealed an abdominal muscle tear, which he confirmed on Twitter would keep him out for up to six weeks.

"It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events," wrote Alcaraz.

"All I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery."

Alcaraz, who has shot up the rankings this season after winning five titles on the ATP Tour, including the US Open, was due to be number one seed on his debut at the season-ending event in Turin next week.

He was also due to play an important role in the Spain team at the Davis Cup Finals, which take place in Malaga at the end of the month.