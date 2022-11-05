WTA Tour Finals: Caroline Garcia beats Daria Kasatkina to reach last four
Caroline Garcia came from a set down to beat Russia's Daria Kasatkina and reach the last four of the WTA Tour Finals.
The French sixth seed won a gruelling match 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-5) to set up a semi-final against Greece's world number five Maria Sakkari in Texas.
Sakkari, 27, qualified by topping her group unbeaten, while 29-year-old Garcia went through as group runner-up.
Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek will play Belarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka, 24, in the other semi-final.
Swiatek, 21, finishes off the group stages against American Coco Gauff, 18, who cannot progress after losing her first two matches.