From the section Tennis

Heather Watson has put Great Britain two wins away from the semi-finals

Heather Watson put in a dominant display to keep alive Great Britain's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow.

The 30-year-old was ruthless in a 6-0 6-2 win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three group tie against Spain.

Great Britain need to win all the matches - both singles and the doubles - to progress to the knockout stage.

Harriet Dart takes on world number 13 Paula Badosa next at Emirates Arena.

