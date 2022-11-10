Billie Jean King Cup: Heather Watson gives Great Britain 1-0 lead against Spain
Heather Watson put in a dominant display to keep alive Great Britain's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow.
The 30-year-old was ruthless in a 6-0 6-2 win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three group tie against Spain.
Great Britain need to win all the matches - both singles and the doubles - to progress to the knockout stage.
Harriet Dart takes on world number 13 Paula Badosa next at Emirates Arena.
