World number 14 Cameron Norrie is Great Britain's highest-ranked player at the event

Great Britain have been drawn against Rafael Nadal's Spain and Nick Kyrgios' Australia in the inaugural United Cup starting next month.

The mixed team event will take place in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney in the build-up to January's Australian Open.

British men's number one Cameron Norrie will play, but 2021 US Open women's champion Emma Raducanu has not entered.

The tournament, which runs from 29 December to 8 January, features 18 teams and $18m (£15m) in prize money.

Greece, led by men's world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas, are the top seeds, while women's world number one Iga Swiatek plays for second seeds Poland.

Serbia, whose team could have included 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, did not enter.

Djokovic, who missed this year's Australian Open after being deported because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, is banned from entering the country until 2025. However, Australian Open officials have said he can play in 2023 if he obtains a visa.

The British team, who will play in Perth, are completed by Dan Evans, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Anna Brogan, Jonny O'Mara, Jan Choinski and Ella McDonald.

The three host cities will each host two groups of three countries competing in a round-robin format.

Each tie features two men's and two women's singles matches and one mixed doubles.

The group winners in each city will play off, with the winners of those three matches joined by the next best performing side in the semi-finals.