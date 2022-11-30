Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The Spaniard had accepted a voluntary provisional suspension

Former world number seven Fernando Verdasco has accepted a two month ban from the International Tennis Integrity Agency for breaching anti-doping rules.

The Spaniard, 39, tested positive for methylphenidate at an ATP Challenger event in February.

The world number 125 had forgotten to renew his Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for the medication, which is used to treat ADHD.

The ITIA said it "accepts that the player did not intend to cheat".

A TUE is an official medical document giving an athlete permission to take a medication that is ordinarily prohibited but for the treatment of a legitimate condition.

The ITIA added in a statement: "His violation was inadvertent and unintentional, and he bears no significant fault or negligence for it."

Verdasco's ban was reduced from two years to two months to reflect his degree of fault, meaning he will be able to resume playing in January.

He has been granted a new TUE for the medication.