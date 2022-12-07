LTA fined £820,000 for ban on Russian players

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Russian Daniil Medvedev was top of the men's world rankings when he was banned from playing Wimbledon in 2022

The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined £820,000 by the ATP for banning Russian and Belarusian male players from this summer's grass-court events.

The ban was imposed in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The LTA is deeply disappointed with this," read a statement from the LTA.

The punishment follows six-figure fines for the LTA and the All England Lawn Tennis Club, who organise Wimbledon, from the WTA for excluding female Russian and Belarusian players.

The LTA added that the ATP and WTA's fines would "have a material impact on the LTA's ability to develop and host tennis in this country".

"The ATP, in its finding, has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or the international sporting community and UK Government's response to that invasion," it added.

"The ATP appear to regard this matter as a straightforward breach of their rules - with a surprising lack of empathy shown for the situation in Ukraine, and a clear lack of understanding of the unique circumstances the LTA faced."

