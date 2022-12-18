Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Venus Williams will compete in her 22nd Australian Open in January

Venus Williams has been awarded a wildcard to compete in January's Australian Open at the age of 42.

The American will be back in Melbourne 25 years after her debut in the tournament, which begins on 16 January.

A seven-time Grand Slam champion in singles, Williams reached the Australian Open final in 2003 and 2017 and has won five doubles titles there.

"I am very excited to be returning to Melbourne. It will be an honour to play for the fans again," she said.

"I've been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly.

"I'm looking forward to making more memories at the tournament this year."

Williams is ranked 1,007th in the world and her last competitive singles match was a first-round defeat at the US Open in August, having played just four tournaments in 2022.

The Grand Slam in New York was the last for Williams' sister Serena, who announced she was "evolving away" from tennis before the tournament.

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic is also set to compete in Melbourne - a year after being deported from Australia because of his Covid-19 vaccination status.