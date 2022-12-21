Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray battled back from 6-3 down in the deciding tie-break to beat Jack Draper

Battle of the Brits Venue: P&J Arena, Aberdeen Dates: Wednesday 21 December - Thursday 22 December Coverage : Watch live on the BBC Sport website & app plus on the BBC iPlayer

Andy Murray rolled back the years, beating England's Jack Draper on a deciding tie-break, to leave the Battle of the Brits level on day one.

The 35-year-old claimed a 6-2 1-6 12-10 victory for Team Scotland in Aberdeen after England's Dan Evans had won the opening rubber.

Draper, 20, took the momentum into the 10-point tie break but Murray turned the tide with some trademark hustle.

"While I am still able to do it this is what it is all about," he said.

"Will to win, fighting for every point, chasing every ball down. It was part luck, part skill.

"A few shots came off and it was an unbelievable ending. I've not played many tie-breaks like that before."

Murray channelled the fervent home support to break three times in the opening set, claiming it via a second set point on the Draper serve.

The Englishman responded strongly, breaking Murray three times to take the second set, showing the form that took him to this year's Next Gen Finals for the best young players on the ATP Tour.

In the deciding tie-break he opened a 6-3 lead before Murray whipped up the crowd after reaching a ball out wide to force a backhand winner down the line.

The Scot surfed that wave of support to level and eventually claimed victory on a third match point with a stunning forehand winner.

'We have a lot to thank Jamie Murray for' - Evans

Evans, 32, had put the English team in the driving seat, taking the opening rubber with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Scotland's 373rd-ranked McHugh.

The world number 27 repeated the two-set victory he enjoyed in his only previous meeting against the 22-year-old Glaswegian at the inaugural Battle of the Brits tournament in 2020.

Evans thanked tournament director Jamie Murray for setting up the event - the Scot staged the first two Battle of the Brits meetings during lockdown, without spectators, at a time when the regular tennis tours had been halted.

"We have a lot to thank him [Jamie Murray] for," said the Birmingham-born player. "He really looked after us back during Covid.

"I had a big chance to come and do it in front of the public and it wasn't even a choice really.

"All the players were always going to come. He has done an amazing job basically selling this place out so thanks so much to Jamie. It's an amazing event and I look forward to playing in many more."

Evans has one more singles match to play, against Andy Murray, in the afternoon session on Thursday.

The Battle of the Brits - between Team Scotland and Team England - involves four men's singles and two men's doubles matches spread over two days, from Wednesday to Thursday, 21-22 December.

As well as playing Evans, Andy Murray is due to partner brother Jamie in a doubles match, potentially for the final time in their careers, to close the tournament on Thursday evening.