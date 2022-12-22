Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans ralled in the match tie-break to beat Andy Murray

Dan Evans beat Andy Murray as England clinched the Battle of the Brits title with an 8-4 win over Scotland.

British number two Evans won 6-4 3-6 10-8 against the three-time Grand Slam champion, after England team-mates Neal Skupski and Paul Jubb had earlier defeated Jamie Murray and Jonny O'Mara 6-4 5-7 10-6 in the preceding doubles.

Evans' victory put England 5-1 ahead and just one win away from the exhibition title in Aberdeen, before Paul Jubb stepped up to beat Scotland's Aidan McHugh 6-2 6-2.

Although a dead rubber, the Murray brothers then beat Evans and Skupski 6-3 6-4 in the final match of the tournament, and what could have been the last opportunity for Scottish fans to see them play together.

"I certainly hope it's not the case but we need to treat these moments like we might not get the opportunity again because we're getting on a bit, and you never know what's around the corner," said Andy Murray.

"It was amazing the whole two days, I'm very proud of Jamie for the event he put on.

"It meant a lot to both us the way all of the players showed up, competed well and went after it."

The Battle of the Brits was set up by Jamie Murray with the first edition held during the Covid-19 lockdown, without spectators, at a time when the regular tennis tours had been halted.

The 2021 edition was cancelled because of rising coronavirus cases at the time.

This year's tournament has seen four men's singles and two men's doubles matches spread over two days at Aberdeen's P&J Arena.

Wednesday's action had finished tied at 1-1 after Andy Murray defeated Jack Draper, after Evans had won the opening rubber for England against 373rd-ranked McHugh.

In Thursday's rubbers, two points were awarded for wins in the afternoon session, and three in the evening session, which started with Jubb's singles win.