Dan Evans is the world number 27

Great Britain reached the play-off round in the inaugural United Cup with victory over Spain in Sydney.

Dan Evans gave Great Britain an unassailable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five contest at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

The British number two defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3 1-6 6-3 after Harriet Dart lost 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 to world number 13 Paula Badosa.

On Saturday Cameron Norrie beat Rafael Nadal and Katie Swan saw off Nuria Parrizas-Diaz to put Britain 2-0 ahead.

Dart and Jonny O'Mara are currently playing Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and David Vega Hernandez in the final doubles rubber.

Britain will face the United States, Germany or the Czech Republic in Wednesday's Sydney City Final, which acts as a play-off for the semi-finals.

"We've had a bit of luck, a few withdrawals," said 32-year-old Evans. "We've done unbelievably well on the court as well.

"We pride ourselves on team spirit and working hard out there for each other."

The mixed-team tournament involves six round-robin groups of three teams, played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

The winner of each City Final will progress to the semi-finals in Sydney, plus the runners-up with the best record.

GB, captained by Tim Henman, beat Australia 3-2 in their opening tie.