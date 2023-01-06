Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Great Britain last won the Davis Cup in 2015

Cameron Norrie will lead Great Britain in their Davis Cup play-off against Colombia after the nation's top-five ranked players were selected.

Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski have also made themselves available against Colombia.

That means there is no place for former world number one Andy Murray in captain Leon Smith's team in Bogota next month.

Britain failed to qualify for the quarter-finals last year following defeats by the USA and the Netherlands.

British number one Norrie is ranked 14th in the world, while Evans (27) and Draper (42) are also ranked inside the top 50.

Skupski is the world number one doubles player - alongside Dutch team-mate Wesley Koolhof - a couple of places ahead of five-time grand slam champion Salisbury.

Murray, ranked 49th in the world, told BBC Scotland in December that while he feels he is one "big injury" away from calling time on his career, he is currently in the best shape he has been in for some time.

The tie will be played on 3 and 4 February and the winner will qualify for September's group stage.