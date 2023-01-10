Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic is currently fifth in the men's world rankings. Jabeur is second in the women's list

Novak Djokovic, women's world number two Ons Jabeur and six other players will form the first executive committee of the controversial Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

The breakaway organisation was first unveiled in 2020 by Djokovic and others - a move which divided the sport.

The PTPA wants to increase the power of the players, taking it away from the current bodies - the ATP and WTA.

Co-founder Vasek Pospisil will also be on the first executive committee.

The Canadian will be joined by Hubert Hurkacz and Paula Badosa, both ranked 11th in the respective rankings, Americans John Isner and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, plus China's Zheng Saisai.

Djokovic, a winner of 21 Grand Slam titles and one of the sport's biggest names, resigned as president of the ATP player council to front the PTPA, an organisation which was criticised for originally only including male players.

Djokovic said he believed the new organisation and ATP could co-exist, adding that they were "not calling for boycotts or parallel tours".

It wants to give players a greater voice on various matters.

In recent years players have agitated for a greater share of the revenue generated by the Grand Slams, in particular. The ATP and WTA currently have equal representation of players and tournaments.

The PTPA's executive committee will be officially unveiled before next week's Australian Open.

"There's every indicator out there now that this will be a huge moment for our sport," Pospisil told Reuters.

"Every player that we have on there is so respected, very well liked, intelligent. They'll be huge assets and we're very lucky that they've joined."

He added: "Ultimately, I could see why they [current bodies] would want to keep the status quo

"It's only fair and right that players have their association just as most other sports do."

Djokovic said last week he hoped more players would recognise the potential of the PTPA, adding, "this association needs to live."

A set of guiding principles are set to be announced next week.