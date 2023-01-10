Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jodie Burrage is hoping to reach the Australian Open for the first time

Britons Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki eased into the final round of qualifying for next week's Australian Open.

Miyazaki beat South Korean Jang Su-jeong 6-4 7-6 (7-2) in Melbourne to set up a tie with American Coco Vandeweghe.

Burrage defeated Czech Barbora Palicova 6-1 6-2 and will play France's Selena Janicijevic in the next round.

Fellow Briton Katie Boulter faces Russian teenager Polina Kudermetova later on Wednesday.

Britons Harriet Dart and Emma Raducanu are already in the women's singles main draw, although 2021 US Open champion Raducanu is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Andy Murray and Jack Draper are in the main draw of the men's singles at the opening Grand Slam of the year, which begins on Monday.