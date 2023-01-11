Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Djokovic's practice match ended after just 36 minutes on Wednesday

Novak Djokovic said he "didn't want to risk anything" after a hamstring issue cut short his practice match with Daniil Medvedev before next week's Australian Open.

The Serb, 35, was practising at Melbourne Park for the first time since his deportation last year.

"I just want to avoid any bigger scares before the Australian Open," Djokovic told local broadcaster 9News Melbourne.

"I just felt it pulling and I didn't want to risk anything worse."

He added that it had been the same hamstring that had troubled him last week on his way to the title at the Adelaide International 1.

"I played a set and apologised to [Medvedev] and he was understanding," said Djokovic, who is aiming for a record-extending 10th title at the Australian Open and a record-equalling 22nd men's major.

Fans told not to boo

Djokovic received a warm reception from fans last week at the Adelaide International and will on Friday discover what the Melbourne crowd make of his return after last year's deportation and 10-day legal saga relating to his Covid-19 vaccine status that split public opinion.

He faces Nick Kyrgios in a practice match on Rod Laver Arena - which is a repeat of last year's Wimbledon final - three days before the Australian Open starts on Monday. Tickets for the match sold out in less than an hour.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday that fans who are disrespectful to Djokovic will be removed from Melbourne Park.

"If they disrupt the enjoyment of anyone else - boom, they are out," he told Australia's Herald Sun newspaper.

"We don't want them on site. They can stay away or we will kick them out."