Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek added the US Open to the French Open title she won earlier in 2022 - becoming the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win half of the four majors in a single season

Australian Open 2023 Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

How do you follow up one of the most successful and dominant seasons on the WTA Tour in recent history?

Iga Swiatek plans to block out the outside noise and increased attention which comes with being the world number one and the woman to beat.

Or, as the 21-year-old from Poland put it more bluntly in a recent piece for The Players' Tribune, external-link remind herself not to "worry" about the opinions of others.

"When I don't care about what people think and what their expectations of me are, it's easier for me to succeed," Swiatek told BBC Sport in Melbourne, where the top seed is preparing for next week's Australian Open.

"That was what I tried my best to do in 2022.

"Although I'm proud of them, I'm not going to try to match my previous achievements because it would not be constructive.

"A season like that is something amazing and rare. Sure, I would love to do it again but it's not advantageous to live in the past."

Last season started with Swiatek still doubting whether she could consistently challenge at the very top and aspiring to reach the level of then-world number one Ashleigh Barty.

Swiatek ended the year with two Grand Slam titles - the French Open and US Open - and a tight grip on the top ranking.

Reaching the semi-finals in Melbourne laid the platform for even greater things and when Barty surprisingly announced her retirement in March, little over a month after winning the Australian Open title, Swiatek was already emerging as the leading force on the WTA Tour.

With the Doha and Indian Wells titles already in the bag, Swiatek won her next four tournaments - Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and Roland Garros - as part of a 37-match winning streak.

The run, which ended on her least favourite surface of grass at Wimbledon, is the joint-longest winning streak on tour since 1990.

But with on-court success comes greater attention away from it.

Swiatek will also feature in the newly released Netflix series which follows several ATP and WTA stars - including Nick Kyrgios, Matteo Berrettini and Ons Jabeur - over the 2022 season

As someone who describes herself as an introvert, Swiatek says it feels "strange and disorienting" to be recognised on the street, while seeing her face on a digital billboard in New York during the US Open was also an experience which seemed detached from reality.

"I do appreciate being recognised and I've found that people are kind to me," she said.

"Luckily, I can't think of any weird or difficult situations with fans. Of course, there is some hate on the internet, but the rude comments after losing a match happens to nearly every athlete these days.

"I don't read these comments or messages. That's basically the only downside for now.

"Right now, I am just cherishing every moment where I can be free and be fully myself. I think we all need that space."

In the past year Swiatek has started working with management company IMG - the agency which looks after British star Emma Raducanu and also represented former world number one Maria Sharapova - to help manage her schedule on the tour and negotiate commercial deals.

The core tennis team which helped her to success last year - psychologist Daria Abramowicz, coach Tomasz Wiktorowski and physio Maciej Ryszczuk - remains in place.

"My team is always thinking about my health, my well-being and balancing my schedule of training and off-the-court obligations," said Swiatek.

"They really work to create plans that are not too intense for me - they limit my non-obligatory activities to make sure I'm not feeling drained or worn down.

"If I were to be involved in everything I'm offered, I would be tired all the time.

"For me, it's important to maintain balance while focusing on my sports performance. That's my main rule."