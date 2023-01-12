Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Lily Miyazaki (left) and Jodie Burrage have never reached the Australian Open main draw

Australian Open 2023 Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Lily Miyazaki lost out in a match tie-break to American Coco Vandeweghe as fellow Briton Jodie Burrage also exited in the final round of qualifying for the Australian Open.

Miyazaki, 27, was able to force a deciding set but fell to a 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (10-1) defeat in Melbourne.

Burrage, 23, lost 6-3 1-6 6-2 as she was denied a first main draw appearance by French player Selena Janicijevic.

But Czech 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova was among those to qualify.

Fruhvirtova, the sister of 17-year-old player Linda, will make her Grand Slam debut, while 16-year-old compatriot Sara Bejlek also progressed.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the new season, takes place at Melbourne Park between 16 and 29 January.

Britons Harriet Dart and Emma Raducanu are already in the women's singles main draw, although 2021 US Open champion Raducanu is recovering from an ankle injury.

Raducanu, who could face seventh seed Coco Gauff in the second round, was drawn against Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in the first round.

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Andy Murray and Jack Draper are in the main draw of the men's singles.