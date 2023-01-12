Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jack Draper (right) has reached a career-high rank of 40 ahead of his first Australian Open main draw appearance

Australian Open 2023 Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

British number one Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper continued their preparation for the Australian Open by reaching the semi-finals at their respective warm-up events.

World number 11 Norrie defeated Marcos Giron 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 in Auckland, New Zealand.

He will face another American, Jenson Brooksby, for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Draper will play Kwon Soon-woo in the last four in Adelaide after overcoming Russian Karen Khachanov.

The 21-year-old Draper, who has been drawn to play defending champion Rafael Nadal on his Australian Open debut, won his Adelaide International 2 quarter-final against third seed Khachanov 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Elsewhere, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, the current British number four, beat Australian world number 24 Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-3 at the Kooyong Classic exhibition event in Melbourne.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the new season, takes place at Melbourne Park between 16 and 29 January.

Norrie, who will start his Australian Open against French wildcard Luca van Assche, has won all five matches he has played this year.

Aiming to begin the season with a title in the country where he was raised, the 27-year-old Wimbledon semi-finalist made a strong start against world number 60 Giron and settled the ASB Classic contest with a double break in the third.

Following a breakthrough 2022 season, Draper, ranked 40th, dispatched world number 20 Khachanov a week after losing 6-4 6-2 to the same player at the Adelaide International 1 event.

Draper had led 5-3 in the second set and kept his nerve after his opponent forced a tie-break, holding his serve to progress to his second ATP Tour semi-final in straight sets.

Murray said he has "no timeframe" on retirement after recording his first win of the season against China's Zhang Zhizhen on Wednesday as he prepares for the Australian Open, where he is a five-time finalist.