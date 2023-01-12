Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie will compete to win his fifth tour-level title

Australian Open 2023 Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park

British number one Cameron Norrie reached the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland as he bids to complete his Australian Open preparation with a first title of the season.

Norrie, the world number 12, will play France's Richard Gasquet on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Briton recorded a 6-3 6-4 semi-final win over American Jenson Brooksby.

Gasquet, 36, was given a walkover against injured compatriot Constant Lestienne.

Rising star Jack Draper also contests his Adelaide International 2 semi-final against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo on Friday.

The 21-year-old, who has been drawn to face defending champion Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open first round, could meet Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis or Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the final.

Norrie, raised in Auckland, has won all six matches he has played this year as he warms up for his Australian Open first-round meeting with French wildcard Luca van Assche.

With a victory over Nadal among his three victories at the United Cup earlier this month, Norrie maintained his fine start to the year with his first straight-set win in Auckland following victories over Marcos Giron and Jiri Lehecka.

He admitted a lack of concentration "made it tricky" against Giron as the American forced a deciding set, but Norrie was able to recover from falling 2-0 down in his second set against Brooksby and won six of the next eight games to close out the match.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the new season, takes place at Melbourne Park between 16 and 29 January.