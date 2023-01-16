Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time last year, having not previously been beyond the fourth round

Australian Open 2023 Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

World number one Iga Swiatek made a winning start at the Australian Open as she beat German Jule Niemeier in straight sets at Melbourne Park.

Three-time major winner Swiatek, who reached the semi-finals last year, won 6-4 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.

The Polish 21-year-old will play Colombian Camila Osorio in round two.

There were also victories for third seed Jessica Pegula, sixth seed Maria Sakkari and seventh seed Coco Gauff - who will meet Britain's Emma Raducanu.

Top seed Swiatek, 21, took advantage as Niemeier's serve faltered for the first time to edge the first set.

The German responded with an early break of serve in set two but Swiatek avoided being taken the distance, winning four successive games to set up her meeting with Osario, who beat Hungarian Panna Udvardy 6-4 6-1.

American Pegula swept aside Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-0 6-1 in 59 minutes. She will play Aliaksandra Sasnovich next following the Belarusian's 7-5 6-2 win over 15-year-old Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova.

Sakkari progressed with a 6-1 6-4 win against China's Yue Yuan and moves on to face 18-year-old Russian qualifier Diana Shnaider.

Meanwhile, Gauff defeated Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-1 6-4 to set up her exciting second-round meeting with Raducanu, who made a positive return to court after her injury scare in a 6-3 6-2 win against Germany's Tamara Korpatsch.

In the battle between the only two former champions in the women's draw, Belarusian two-time winner Victoria Azarenka, whose last triumph in Melbourne came 10 years ago, beat 2020 winner Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Last year's American runner-up Danielle Collins, seeded 13th, needed three sets to defeat Russian Anna Kalinskaya, eventually winning 7-5 5-7 6-4.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5 6-3.

Elsewhere, 2019 finalist Petra Kvitova won 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 against Belgian Alison van Uytvanck, while fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova beat 16-year-old compatriot Sara Bejlek 6-3 6-1.

Canada's 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu beat Czech 25th seed Marie Bouzkova 6-2 6-4, and Latvia's 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-4 6-2.