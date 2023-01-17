Close menu

Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray stuns Matteo Berrettini, Dan Evans beats Facundo Bagnis

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Melbourne Park

Andy Murray celebrated his first victory over a top-20 opponent at a Grand Slam since 2017
Australian Open 2023
Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Andy Murray produced one of his best performances in recent years to hold off Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini and win a five-set thriller in the Australian Open first round.

The 35-year-old Scot looked stunned after completing a 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (10-6) win on Rod Laver Arena.

Murray, who thought hip surgery in 2019 would end his career, saved a match point at 5-4 in the decider.

Dan Evans is also through after beating Argentina's Facundo Bagnis.

Evans, seeded 25th, won 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-4 in a first-round match that was delayed for three hours because of extreme heat in Melbourne.

Former world number one Murray later ensured four Britons would play in the second round - after Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie won on Monday - with a memorable victory over last year's semi-finalist Berrettini.

It was Murray's first victory over a top-20 opponent at a Grand Slam since 2017.

After racing 6-1 ahead in the first-to-10 final-set tie-break, Murray secured victory with a forehand which took a huge chunk of the net cord and left Berrettini stranded.

The three-time major champion will play Italian veteran Fabio Fognini or Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round on Thursday.

"I will be feeling it this evening and tomorrow but right now I'm unbelievably happy and proud of myself," said Murray, a five-time runner-up in Melbourne.

"I've been working to give myself the opportunity to perform in matches like this and against players like Matteo. It paid off tonight.

"I was a bit lucky at the end with the net cord, but it felt like some of the tennis was really good.

"He's an unbelievable player and one of the best competitors."

Evans, 32, will play French veteran Jeremy Chardy next.

The British number two had moved into a two-sets-to-one lead when the players were taken off court as temperatures topped 35C at Melbourne Park.

Cooler conditions when they returned at 5pm local time - after a three-hour break - helped Evans wrap up a 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-4 win.

Evans beat Bagnis in the first round when he reached the Melbourne last 16 in 2017 - a career-best run in Melbourne

  • Comment posted by FinnDossing, today at 08:25

    Man of steel - legend.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 08:25

    Much like when Emma won her first round match at Wimbledon last year the reaction on here will be as if Andy has won the tournament! He will be knocked out very soon.. calm down.

  • Comment posted by makoti, today at 08:24

    well done andy

  • Comment posted by Brooza, today at 08:24

    There are still some that argue about Murray’s status in the history of British sport. I won’t argue.

  • Comment posted by MAJOR, today at 08:24

    Fabulous, nice one Andy.

  • Comment posted by CarelessMemories, today at 08:24

    Go Andy! Beating the #13 seed shows that he's capable of enjoying the game and reaching quarter-finals. Looking forward to see you at Wimbledon Sir!

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 08:23

    Went to the newsagents in Glasgow. This match was on the radio. Andy was 6-1 up in the tie-break. We were both nervous wrecks by the end. What a win! What a player! Superman!

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 08:23

    Fantastic performance
    nearly 5 hours play, puts footballers to shame.
    no doubt the Murray haters will be choking on their coco pops

  • Comment posted by Clivetv, today at 08:22

    After everything to beat the World no. 13 in a Slam is truly remarkable. The fitness and the heart, not to mention retaining the his skills, is absolutely remarkable. Not sure anyone will really want to face him going forward.

  • Comment posted by Prince Splits, today at 08:22

    Fantastic from Andy Murray! I really hope he can surprise us with one last grand slam winning run!

  • Comment posted by Pie_Bovril, today at 08:22

    What a player and ambassador this guy is. To beat a player of the calibre of Berretini is one thing; to beat him in a 5-hour 5-setter, after all the injuries, hip reconstruction etc, is incredible. He has given us so many unforgettable moments over the years in what is a very lonely sport, when he finally hangs up his racquet he will be so missed. But so well-deserved.

    • Reply posted by Fast Eddie , today at 08:24

      Fast Eddie replied:
      Ambassador? For Scottish independence maybe but certainly not British unity

  • Comment posted by Ecopod, today at 08:22

    Yikes - that was brilliant. Berrettini lost his serve just at the right / wrong time and that net cord featured throughout. Great post match interviews and his mum will be happy he tidied up at the end.

    Imagine if everyone had that level of determination to overcome their obstacles.

  • Comment posted by Owen Goal, today at 08:22

    Only Andy's mum would have had that down as a win for Sir Andy

  • Comment posted by cameron smith, today at 08:22

    why after all these years we still get thumbs down on andys performances he is the greatest sportsman in this country for his grit and determination and will to win.

  • Comment posted by Fast Eddie , today at 08:21

    Don’t tell me he’s back. I thought he’d finally vanished from these sports pages once and for all. Murray the ‘pro-anyone but England’ tennis player

    • Reply posted by measuredopinion, today at 08:24

      measuredopinion replied:
      Imagine an adult, that’s assuming you are a grown up, still being triggered by a tongue-in-cheek comment 10 years ago. Cringe.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 08:21

    Truly astonishing performance. Where does Andy Murray find the will to continually come through these epic matches?

  • Comment posted by trevor27, today at 08:21

    Great victory; only hope it does not fatigue him too much for the next round. Well done Andy!

  • Comment posted by seldomwrong, today at 08:21

    He won't lay down , heart of a lion

  • Comment posted by rambo 73, today at 08:21

    Absolutely brilliant. Very well done Murray yet again you have prove the BBC wrong in their premature obituary to your tennis career being over 4years ago.

  • Comment posted by Laki, today at 08:20

    Amazing!

    A gutsy and determined win for Andy. He turned back the years to once again show us the special player he is. He never gave up and used his wily experience to overcome a great challenge.

    Take a bow Andy!

