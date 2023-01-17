Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2020

Australian Open 2023 Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Alexander Zverev claimed his first singles win since tearing several knee ligaments with a five-set victory over lucky loser Juan Pablo Varillas in the Australian Open first round.

The German had surgery after injuring his right ankle in the French Open semi-finals in June.

He came through 4-6 6-1 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 against Peru's Varillas on the second day at Melbourne Park.

"Whatever happens now, this tournament is a success for me," Zverev said.

Zverev missed Wimbledon and the US Open after sustaining the injury in his match against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, only returning to the court for an exhibition in December.

He was on court for four hours against Varillas and will face American Michael Mmoh or France's Laurent Lokoli next.

Earlier, fifth seed Andrey Rublev beat 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-4 6-2 as Austria's Thiem continues his return from injury.

Ninth seed Holger Rune beat Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 6-2 6-3 6-4 and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov came past former semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev of Russia 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 6-2.

Britons Andy Murray and Dan Evans were also among the winners on Tuesday.

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic makes his return to the Australian Open after last year's deportation later on Tuesday, while second seed Casper Ruud is also set to play in the night session.