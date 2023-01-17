Close menu

Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff & Rafael Nadal also in action on day three

Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff
Emma Raducanu (left) is the world number 77, while Coco Gauff is ranked seventh
Australian Open 2023
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Britain's Emma Raducanu and American teenager Coco Gauff will meet for the first time in an eagerly anticipated second-round match on day three at the Australian Open.

Raducanu, 20, and the 18-year-old world number seven Gauff will headline the night session on Rod Laver Arena from 08:00 GMT on Wednesday.

"It's going to be a great match," said 2021 US Open champion Raducanu.

"Coco has obviously done a lot of great things and she's playing well."

She added: "I think we're both good, young players. We're both coming through, part of the next generation of tennis, really."

British men's number one Cameron Norrie will take on Constant Lestienne after defeating another Frenchman, Luca van Assche, in straight sets on Monday.

Women's world number one Iga Swiatek will open play on Rod Laver Arena against Colombian Camila Osorio, with defending champion and men's top seed Rafael Nadal facing American Mackenzie McDonald later in the day.

Day three selected matches

Gauff, considered among the favourites for the tournament, began her Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Czech Katerina Siniakova, while Raducanu beat German Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 6-2.

Aged 15, Gauff became the youngest female to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon in 2019 - the same tournament where, in 2021, an 18-year-old Raducanu announced herself with a run to the fourth round.

Raducanu stunned the sport with her triumph at the US Open in just her second Grand Slam appearance while Gauff, already established on the WTA Tour, reached her first major final at the French Open last year.

"I talk to her pretty much at all the tournaments," Gauff said of Raducanu. "I didn't really know her that well in juniors, but I've got to talk to her more on tour now.

"Obviously she's gone through a lot of pressure, bursting on to the scene. I feel like probably more than I have experienced coming to win a Slam.

"And especially I feel like being from the UK, being the first British person to do something in a long time, probably is a lot more pressure than what I'm used to, being an American."

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by Fer de Lance, today at 19:17

    Gauff, notwithstanding her age differential versus Raducanu, haa a lot more competitive tennis experience at a high level - in both singles and doubles - under her belt, so it would be surprising if Raducanu were to win this match.

  • Comment posted by ely, today at 19:14

    She hasn't the game to beat her and she's not going to

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:09

    Emma Raducanu faces Gauff and has the game to beat her if she stays focused. Emma was excellent in her opening match particularly with her serve and return. Her shot repertoire is superb and much better than that of Gauff who is more of a ball banger. Not being seeded will help Emma as the pressure is on Gauff seeded 7. If Emma moves Gauff around the court the match is hers for the taking.

  • Comment posted by Charlie, today at 19:07

    She won the US open while, let's be honest, the star players were either injured or off form. Then she was billed as the next big thing and hyped too much.

    Since then she has seemed to think she knows it all, see how many coaches have given up on her, and lost far more than she has won.

    Sorry to say, she is not news worthy.

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 19:06

    A tip for Emma

    DONT leave half eaten banana,s out on yer chair for flys to contaminate.

    PS. Flys dont send emails to say they are coming.

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 19:02

    Do 3 things tomorrow Emma

    a) Serve accurately
    b) Serve well
    c) Serve better

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 19:02

    Having endured the wretched mid 90s to 2010s, thank goodness there's a decent GB women's player to support.

  • Comment posted by ArsenalFourEver, today at 18:57

    if Emma finishes the match... thats the headline...

  • Comment posted by MisterP, today at 18:55

    The BBC will have a tough time knowing who to support as they seem obsessed by Gauff. Personally I’m hoping for an Emma victory and an improved 2023

    • Reply posted by IrishSetter, today at 19:05

      IrishSetter replied:
      Indeed. The same Coco Gauff that Sue Barker reckoned would eclipse Margaret Court's Grand Slam total ... before she has even won one. Overhyped sensationalist claptrap. Clueless.

  • Comment posted by 6060 842, today at 18:50

    How come when people say something that the Emmarati don't like they're called haters?

    • Reply posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 18:52

      HappenedSoFast replied:
      An attempt to close down conversation.

  • Comment posted by mellow , today at 18:48

    ...8am UK! What a lousy time for one of the highlights of this Upside Down Championship - just have to see it on the radio then with all the other non-subscription paupers ;)

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 19:05

      muddy wolf replied:
      If you were in America it would be 3am. Be grateful.

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 18:46

    Buttered toast,coffee and Miss G V Miss R...........I wonder how it will go.
    Emma depriving Fernandez was some feat because Fernadez on her day is a class act.
    My point?

    Please find that form intensity Emma.........all the best for tomorrow

  • Comment posted by mellow , today at 18:45

    What time can we see it on the radio BBC - as usual no basic info, or if there is, hidden away - or has TalkieSportie got the rights?

    • Reply posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 18:47

      HappenedSoFast replied:
      See it on the radio?

  • Comment posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 18:43

    Good luck Emma, you are always a hero in Romania 🇹🇩

  • Comment posted by Arlington Advocate, today at 18:39

    I can't see our Em winning, but if she takes Gauff to three sets and comes off court unscathed it would be a kind of victory.

    • Reply posted by 6060 842, today at 18:48

      6060 842 replied:
      Would that be a losing victory type thing?

  • Comment posted by AJ94, today at 18:36

    Hope Emma can silence the haters and Rafa has a straightforward win.
    Either way, it'll be far more entertaining than that Netflix documentary 🥱

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 18:35

    Another HYS for the nasty anti Emma brigade to post rubbish and bile.

    We should be getting behind her, not criticising her.

    • Reply posted by Rich, today at 19:16

      Rich replied:
      I doubt she reads HYS so the odd negative comment probably not an issue for her.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 18:31

    C’mon Emma …

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:31

    Good luck Emma.

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 18:28

    Coco........The DONT SHOW EMOTION GAL............Dont buy into that bubble of hers Emma or she will go marching on.
    You need to go on the offence from the first ball in game one.
    Your objective is to play her out of her comfort zone.
    Unsettle her early and give her food for thought.

