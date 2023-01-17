Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu (left) is the world number 77, while Coco Gauff is ranked seventh

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January

Britain's Emma Raducanu and American teenager Coco Gauff will meet for the first time in an eagerly anticipated second-round match on day three at the Australian Open.

Raducanu, 20, and the 18-year-old world number seven Gauff will headline the night session on Rod Laver Arena from 08:00 GMT on Wednesday.

"It's going to be a great match," said 2021 US Open champion Raducanu.

"Coco has obviously done a lot of great things and she's playing well."

She added: "I think we're both good, young players. We're both coming through, part of the next generation of tennis, really."

British men's number one Cameron Norrie will take on Constant Lestienne after defeating another Frenchman, Luca van Assche, in straight sets on Monday.

Women's world number one Iga Swiatek will open play on Rod Laver Arena against Colombian Camila Osorio, with defending champion and men's top seed Rafael Nadal facing American Mackenzie McDonald later in the day.

Gauff, considered among the favourites for the tournament, began her Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Czech Katerina Siniakova, while Raducanu beat German Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 6-2.

Aged 15, Gauff became the youngest female to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon in 2019 - the same tournament where, in 2021, an 18-year-old Raducanu announced herself with a run to the fourth round.

Raducanu stunned the sport with her triumph at the US Open in just her second Grand Slam appearance while Gauff, already established on the WTA Tour, reached her first major final at the French Open last year.

"I talk to her pretty much at all the tournaments," Gauff said of Raducanu. "I didn't really know her that well in juniors, but I've got to talk to her more on tour now.

"Obviously she's gone through a lot of pressure, bursting on to the scene. I feel like probably more than I have experienced coming to win a Slam.

"And especially I feel like being from the UK, being the first British person to do something in a long time, probably is a lot more pressure than what I'm used to, being an American."