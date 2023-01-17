Close menu

Australian Open 2023: Injured Rafael Nadal loses to Mackenzie McDonald

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments49

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal visibly struggled after appearing to hurt his hip late in the second set
Australian Open 2023
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defence is over after a second-round defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in which he struggled with an injury.

The Spaniard, 36, was trailing by a set and a break when he pulled up with what appeared to be a hip problem.

He took a medical timeout towards the end of the second set and continued with the match, but ultimately slipped to a 6-4 6-3 7-5 defeat.

It is Nadal's earliest exit at the Australian Open since 2016.

It was a cruel end for Nadal after his stunning 2022, where he came back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in last year's final in Melbourne and won a record-extending 14th French Open crown in June.

However, a typically battling display in the Wimbledon quarter-finals led to him picking up an abdominal injury that hampered him for the rest of the season.

He arrived in Melbourne having lost his only two singles matches of the season and never looked fully comfortable before he seemed to jar his hip against McDonald.

Nadal's wife was left in tears and his support team also looked emotional in the player box as the two-time champion struggled to move on Rod Laver Arena.

After seeing the match through to the end he left to a standing ovation from the crowd, with Nadal turning to wave to each corner before exiting the stadium.

Questions remain over Nadal's future after exit

Nadal, bidding for a men's record-extending 23rd Grand Slam singles title, arrived at the first major of the year having lost six of his past seven matches and with further questions about his future.

It is the latest in a long series of physical problems for Nadal, who admitted he had no feeling in his left foot during his victory at Roland Garros last year because of painkilling injections for the chronic injury.

He ignored his support box's pleas for him to retire from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Taylor Fritz, where he somehow managed to win despite being unable to serve or move properly. He subsequently withdrew from the tournament before his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.

The abdominal injury he picked up at SW19 then hampered him at the US Open, where he suffered a fourth-round exit against Frances Tiafoe and appeared to injure his rib.

He came through a tough first-round test in Melbourne against Britain's Jack Draper but against 65th-ranked McDonald his movement and speed appeared off.

Nadal was running out wide to pick up a forehand when he appeared to jar his left hip, immediately touching the area and dropping to his haunches.

He limped through the rest of the game and then left court for a medical timeout, returning to see out the second set.

Despite being unable to chase down any deep shots, Nadal somehow managed to hold serve until 5-5 in the third set before McDonald secured the inevitable break.



Comments

Join the conversation

49 comments

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 07:34

    Once Nadal finds out the extent of his injuries then he’ll be able to understand which tournaments to select and how much rest & recovery is needed for this season and next. Nadal is far away from retiring at the moment.

  • Comment posted by simon bray, today at 07:31

    enjoy your life Nadel you and RF gave us the best time ever .. you deserve the rest .. the 2 Goats RF & RN

  • Comment posted by wooden bollard, today at 07:28

    Rafa has missed 12 slams injured and pulled out of several other at later stages of slams

    Would easily have another 4 or 5 if not plagued by injury

    World tour finals for example, are never on clay

    Rafa would obviously have won many if they were

    Despite the surfaces being stacked against him and despite his injuries, he still has the most slams

    Simply astonishing

  • Comment posted by Les, today at 07:22

    Like Federer. There is a time when your body is telling you, enough is enough and it's time to hang up that tennis racket.

    • Reply posted by Axemad, today at 07:28

      Axemad replied:
      Just like a certain Mr Murray.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 07:22

    Will be a shame if it’s an injury that brings Rafa’s incredible career to an end, rather than by his decision.
    Not only one of the greatest ever to step on court, but a phenomenal athlete, too.

  • Comment posted by Daventry pirate , today at 07:21

    He's had a fantastic career but the time comes when he needs to put his long term health first.

  • Comment posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 07:16

    Is Tennis even a sport?

    World class commentators though, all sound like they've got their gobs stuffed with cotton wool.

    • Reply posted by Peter Kovacevic, today at 07:23

      Peter Kovacevic replied:
      Would could do with some cotton wool, go back to sleep

  • Comment posted by kriskrak, today at 07:11

    I think a certain someone will be picking up number 22 at this tournament.

    • Reply posted by pimbo, today at 07:17

      pimbo replied:
      Plenty competition around.

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 07:08

    Not really a surprise, he hasn't been fit since the French Open last year and if not for his own problems, Draper would have taken him out on Monday. This is probably it for Rafa now.

    • Reply posted by pimbo, today at 07:20

      pimbo replied:
      Draper winning if both fit? Why? Baseless drivel.

  • Comment posted by elliebb123, today at 07:07

    I just hope for Rafa that gets to retire on his terms, rather than the injuries taking the choice away. He’s been one of my favourites for so long- tennis will not be the same without him. A true champion, and a gentleman. He’s achieved so far beyond what anyone thought possible- what a great example of how hard work and great attitude pays off.

  • Comment posted by Daniel T, today at 07:05

    Nadal never retires with an injury. He plays the match to the end. Brave or stupid?

    • Reply posted by elliebb123, today at 07:09

      elliebb123 replied:
      It’s a catch-22 isn’t it… Take away his will to fight until the end and he maybe wouldn’t have won half the matches he has. I would say 50% brave, 50% stupid! :D

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 07:02

    Rafa haters said he was lucky in the 1st round because his opponent was battling injury.

    Perhaps. But it's funny how they ignore all the injuries Rafa's had over the years.

    22 grand slams, but he could have easily won more were it not for his injury misfortune.

    Not to mention, half the tour is played on hardcourt. Imagine how much more he would have won if half of it was played on clay instead.

    • Reply posted by TurtlePower, today at 07:16

      TurtlePower replied:
      What is the other half played on? Because it for sure is not grass, that is literally 10% of the tour and carpet was practically obsolete then. Go back to 2005 and you'll see that he got from rank 51 to rank 2 in the world by playing most of his schedule on clay. Don't make stuff up.

  • Comment posted by Owen Goal, today at 07:01

    It seems every other year that injury has forced an end to Nadal's career, or so I thought...

    But so far, he's always made a comeback.

    But now sadly, this really is looking like the great journey is coming to an end...

    Will this year's French Open be his last Hurrah?

    I sincerely hope he doesn't yet join Federer in retirement.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 06:59

    A classy guy. Could have pulled out sooner but gave McDonald a deserved slam victory over a great in proper fashion. Time may well and truest be up which is sad. What a true great.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 06:59

    Not ready to write him off until after the French Open.

  • Comment posted by The Prime Minister, today at 06:58

    I can see another grand slam victory for Sir Andy!

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 07:03

      Celts replied:
      Lol, he would have been out in the first round if Berrettini didn't miss a sitter on match point.

  • Comment posted by JR, today at 06:57

    Damn. I don't really like the guy, but shame to see him bow out injured. At least he tried and didn't just quit.
    Unfortunately that leaves Novak another free run at a title.

    • Reply posted by sportsfan40s, today at 07:02

      sportsfan40s replied:
      Novak is an all time great. Nadal would never have beaten him at the Aussie open

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 06:57

    Time has caught up with some of our sporting greats from over the past 10-15 years.

    Nadal is one of these greats.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 06:56

    😂😂

  • Comment posted by Colly, today at 06:55

    Time to retire.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 06:58

      Celts replied:
      People said that about him seven years ago.

