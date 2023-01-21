Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Skupski and Koolhof reached the quarter-finals together at last year's Australian Open

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January

Briton Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof won a final-set tie-break to beat Petros and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the men's doubles at the Australian Open.

The top seeds won 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 7-6 (10-7) against the Greek brothers.

They next face Serbia's Nikola Cacic and Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

Lloyd Glasspool of Britain and Finland's Harri Heliovaara take on Australian duo Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata later on Saturday.

Should they win, Glasspool and Heliovaara will face Bosnian Tomislav Brkic and Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar in the last 16.

US Open finalists Skupski and Koolhof are hoping to win their first Grand Slam together having reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park last year.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Italian Jannik Sinner in the men's singles on Sunday after the third seed beat Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets on Friday.