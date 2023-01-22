Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury (right) and Rajeev Ram won the 2020 Australian Open

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January

Britain's Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram are out of the Australian Open men's doubles after a three-set defeat in the third round.

Second seeds Salisbury and Ram, the 2020 champions in Melbourne, lost 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 to Monaco's Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski of Poland.

They held match point in the second-set tie-break but could not convert it.

It is the first time since the 2021 French Open that the pair have failed to reach the last eight of a Slam.

But Britain's top seed Neal Skupski, with Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof, is through after they defeated Nikola Cacic of Serbia and Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-4 6-2.

The 2022 US Open finalists will face Australian wildcards Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in the quarter-finals.

Skupski is also through to the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles after he and American partner Desirae Krawczyk defeated Australian wildcards Alana Parnaby and Andrew Harris 6-2 6-4.

Skupski and Krawczyk, seeded third, will face Britain's Jamie Murray and American Taylor Townsend next.