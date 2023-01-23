Close menu

Australian Open 2023 results: Karen Khachanov into semi-finals after Sebastian Korda retires

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Sebastian Korda and Karen Khachanov
Sebastian Korda had beaten seventh seed Daniil Medvedev and 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz on his way to the quarter-finals
Australian Open 2023
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Russian Karen Khachanov will contest his first Australian Open semi-final after Sebastian Korda was forced to retire with a wrist injury.

Korda was growing into the match when he began to struggle with his right wrist, taking a medical timeout midway through the second set.

The American lost seven straight games on his return before retiring with the score at 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 3-0.

"Obviously it's not the way you want to finish the match," Khachanov said.

"Until a certain point it was very competitive," he added. "Sebastian beat one of my friends, Daniil [Medvedev] in three sets and [Hubert] Hurkacz in five. He's playing great tennis."

After losing the first three games of the third set a visibly disappointed Korda sat down briefly at the change of ends before walking over to shake Khachanov's hand.

Korda, the son of 1998 champion Petr, then left the stadium to a standing ovation.

Khachanov will play either third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or rising Czech star Jiri Lehecka for a place in Sunday's showpiece.

Olympic silver medallist Khachanov is only the 10th active male player to reach the last eight at all four majors and also reached the semi-finals of last year's US Open

Khachanov started strongly but failed to serve out the opener at 5-3 before taking his third set point of the eventual tie-break with a clinical backhand winner.

After a slow start Korda had grown more competitive but he faded badly after receiving treatment five games in to the second set.

The swift loss of the set followed - although Korda did create two break points as Khachanov briefly tightened up when serving for a 5-3 lead - but the decision was made for the American when he was only able to take a single point from the first three games of the third.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured