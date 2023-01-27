Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The BBC will stream live coverage of Great Britain's Davis Cup qualifier against Colombia from 4-5 February.

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury are in the GB squad for their high-altitude qualifier at the Pueblo Viejo Country Club in Colombia.

Both days will be shown in full on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website.

The tie starts at 20:00 GMT on Friday 3 February, five days after the end of the Australian Open.

The contest, played at 2,500 metres above sea level, will then resume on Saturday at 17:00 GMT.

Great Britain, who last won the title in 2015, were eliminated in the group stages of this year's Finals.

Colombia lost 4-0 to the United States in their final qualification play-off.

The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.