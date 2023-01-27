Australian Open 2023 results: Alfie Hewett beats Tokita Oda to win first Melbourne singles title
|Australian Open 2023
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates:16-29 January
|Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app
An emotional Alfie Hewett claimed his first Australian Open men's wheelchair singles title with victory over Japan's Tokita Oda.
Runner-up in the past two years, Britain's Hewett dominated Oda 6-3 6-1 to add the individual prize to the fourth doubles title he won alongside Gordon Reid on Friday.
It is Hewett's seventh Grand Slam singles title.
He now only needs victory at Wimbledon to complete the career Grand Slam.
Hewett is also a 16-time major doubles champion and completed the calendar Slam with Reid in 2021.
In the women's wheelchair singles, Dutch world number one Diede de Groot recovered from a difficult first set to win her fifth successive Australian Open title.
She beat Yui Kamiji 0-6 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 48 minutes.
