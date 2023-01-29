Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title at the 2008 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic says winning a 10th Australian Open to equal Rafael Nadal's record 22 Grand Slam men's titles is "the biggest victory" of his life.

Djokovic, 35, beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Melbourne having missed last year's event after being deported because of his Covid-19 vaccination status.

He also had to deal with a hamstring injury and a row involving his father.

"Only the team and the family knows what we have been through in the last four or five weeks," said the Serb.

"I would say this is probably the biggest victory of my life, considering those circumstances."

Djokovic was overcome with emotion after sealing a straight-win over Greek third seed Tsitsipas on Rod Laver Arena.

After climbing into the box to celebrate with his team and family, he broke into tears and laid down in the middle of them as the magnitude of his achievement hit home.

Djokovic continued sobbing under his towel when he returned to his chair on the court.

The win sees him return to world number one for a record-extending 374th week from Monday.

How Djokovic overcome distractions to regain crown

Djokovic was deported from Australia on the eve of the 2022 tournament

Twelve months ago, Djokovic was not allowed to play after being deported from Australia following the coronavirus saga which eventually led to his visa being revoked after a court case.

After being allowed back to play at Melbourne Park this year, he had to overcome more adversity.

As well as the hamstring injury, he also had to deal with controversy surrounding his father Srdjan - who was photographed with supporters of Russian president Vladimir Putin - before Friday's semi-final against American Tommy Paul.

Despite those distractions, and a second-set wobble when he became irritated with his coaching team, he played imperiously in the key moments to regain the crown which he was unable to defend last year.

"I have to say this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I have ever played in my life considering the circumstances, not playing last year, coming back this year," said Djokovic.

"I want to thank all the people who made me feel welcome, made me feel comfortable to be in Melbourne and to be in Australia. There is a reason why I have played my best tennis throughout my career in this arena.

"I try to pinch myself and really live through these moments. It's a long journey."

I am a born champion - Tsitsipas remains upbeat

Tsitsipas was bidding to become the youngest men's Australian Open winner since Djokovic in 2011

Tsitsipas, 24, was left to reflect on another defeat by Djokovic in what was his second major final and insisted he has what it takes to eventually become a Grand Slam champion.

The Greek, who was seeded third at Melbourne Park, led by two sets when the pair met in the 2021 French Open final before Djokovic fought back to win.

This time, he was not allowed to gain the advantage against a locked-in Djokovic.

Tsitsipas described the loss at Roland Garros as "heartbreaking" but was much more upbeat after Sunday's defeat.

"It's my time to aim for something like this," he said.

"I don't see any reason to be lowering my expectations or my goals. I am born a champion. I can feel it in my blood.

"I can feel it as a competitive kid that I was when I was young. It's something that is within me.

"I want to harvest that, make it bloom, make it even stronger and fonder, work hard towards those goals."