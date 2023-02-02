Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans reached the final of the Masters Series events in Miami and Monte Carlo with Neal Skupski in 2021

Colombia v Great Britain - Davis Cup Finals qualifier Venue: Pueblo Viejo Country Club, Cota, Colombia Dates: 3-4 February 2023 Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app (20:00 GMT on Friday, 17:00 GMT (17:30 Red Button) on Saturday)

Dan Evans has been selected to play Davis Cup doubles for Great Britain for the first time.

In an interview last October, Evans said it was "a bit insulting" that he had never been picked in doubles.

The 32-year-old will open the tie against Colombia on Friday in a singles match against the world number 253 Nicolas Mejia.

He will then play alongside the doubles world number one Neal Skupski in Saturday's doubles rubber.

British men's number one Cameron Norrie faces Nicolas Barrientos in Friday's other singles.

Barrientos is ranked 510 and is only playing because Colombia's number one Daniel Elahi Galan has been ruled out by injury.

The winners will qualify for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in September.

GB have by far the stronger line-up, but the match is being played at an altitude of over 2,500 metres near Bogota.