Evans said last year it was "a bit insulting" that he had never previously been picked to play Davis Cup doubles

Colombia v Great Britain - Davis Cup Finals qualifier Venue: Pueblo Viejo Country Club, Cota, Colombia Date: 3-4 February Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app

Great Britain lead their Davis Cup Finals qualifier after Dan Evans and Neal Skupski beat Colombia's Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in Bogota.

Evans, contesting his first doubles match in the competition, and Skupski defeated the former world number one pairing 6-4 6-4 to put GB 2-1 up.

It means British number one Cameron Norrie will have the chance to win the tie when he plays Nicolas Mejia.

Ten-time winners GB are bidding to reach September's group stage.

Norrie ensured the visitors ended the opening day on level terms by defeating Nicolas Barrientos in straight sets, after Evans had lost to the 253rd-ranked Mejia.

Evans is due to return to the clay against Barrientos at the Pueblo Viejo Country Club in the final rubber on Saturday - but following his doubles efforts he will be hoping that Norrie can prevent it becoming a tense winner-takes-all contest.

Competing at 2,566 metres above sea level and using the pressure-less balls required to cope with the high altitude, Evans' opening defeat came after captain Leon Smith had predicted a "complicated" trip for his side.

However, partnered by the current joint-top ranked doubles player in Skupski, Evans was able to put that disappointment behind him and contribute to a victory which leaves GB on the brink of achieving their goal.

The home support again strongly backed their team but the Britons made the perfect start with an opening break of serve, which proved enough to clinch the first set against the two-time Grand Slam champions.

They pushed on at the start of the second and another immediate break set them up to serve out the win, Evans and Skupski embracing in celebration after converting a third match point.