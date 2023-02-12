Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wu Yibing had won just six Tour-level matches before the Dallas Open

Wu Yibing became the first Chinese man to win an ATP Tour title with victory over John Isner at the Dallas Open.

The 23-year-old, ranked 97th in the world, won 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (14-12) in just under three hours.

He saved four championship points against American former world number eight Isner.

Wu is set to rise to world number 58 when the rankings are updated on Monday, making him the highest-ranked Chinese player in ATP history.

Wu, who was playing in his maiden Tour-level final, did not compete on the Tour from March 2019 to January 2022 because of numerous injuries.

Prior to competing in Dallas, he had recorded just six wins on the Tour but defeated American top seed Taylor Fritz and Canada's third seed Denis Shapovalov en route to the final.