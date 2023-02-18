Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek won the French Open and US Open last year

World number one Iga Swiatek defended her title at the Qatar Open with a straight-set victory over America's Jessica Pegula.

The three-time major winner, from Poland, beat second seed Pegula 6-3 6-0 in just 69 minutes in Doha on Saturday.

It takes Swiatek's head-to-head record with the world number four to 5-2.

The 21-year-old dropped just five games all week as she claimed her first WTA Tour title of 2023 and her 12th title overall.

In the first set, Swiatek went a break up at both 2-0 and 4-2 but Pegula broke back immediately each time.

However, the American failed to pull even when Swiatek broke for a 5-3 lead.

The Pole raced through the second set, winning 73% of points when returning Pegula's second serve.

Swiatek, who beat Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in straight sets in last year's Qatar Open final, becomes the first player to defend a WTA Tour singles title since she won a second successive Italian Open in May.

Her victory at last year's Qatar Open sparked a 37-match winning run which culminated in her second Grand Slam title at the French Open.