Cameron Norrie has won just four of the nine tour-level finals he has played

British number one Cameron Norrie suffered a straight-set defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Argentina Open on Sunday.

The 27-year-old missed out on a fifth ATP title after losing 6-3 7-5 to the top seed in Buenos Aires.

Alcaraz, 19, was playing in his first tournament of the year following a four-month injury lay-off.

It is a seventh title for Spain's world number two, who won the US Open in 2022.

"I felt very comfortable playing the final," Alcaraz said external-link post-match.

"I knew that it was going to be really difficult. I started really focused on what I had to do at the beginning - my game, my level. This is the level that I have to play in finals."

Norrie took a 3-2 lead in the opening set but Alcaraz went on a seven-game winning run to give himself a commanding 6-3 3-0 lead.

The Spaniard failed to serve for the match as Norrie levelled the second-set score at 5-5, but held serve in the next game before breaking the Briton to triumph.

Alcaraz is the first Spanish player to win the title in Buenos Aires since Rafael Nadal in 2015.

Medvedev beats Sinner to win Rotterdam Open

Russia's former world number one Daniil Medvedev won a 16th career title with victory over Italy's Jannik Sinner in the final of the Rotterdam Open on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who won the US Open in 2021, beat Sinner 5-7 6-2 6-2 to claim a first ATP crown since winning at the Vienna Open in October.

Medvedev, currently 11th in the world, will now return to the top 10 of the ATP rankings on Monday.

Despite dropping a hard-fought opening set, Medvedev forced the world number 14 into making early errors in the second and broke twice in the deciding third set external-link .

"It was a very tough match, I would say mentally for both of us, I think," he said.

"Jannik was on top of me, especially in the first part of the first set. I managed to come back into the set even though, in my opinion, I was playing worse than him.

"I just managed to continue pushing him mentally down until the end of the match."