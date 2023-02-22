Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open in January to draw equal with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slams

World number one Novak Djokovic says he is hoping for a "positive decision" to allow him to play at Indian Wells and the Miami Open next month.

The United States has extended its requirement for international visitors to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Proof of vaccination will be required to enter the country until at least 10 April, but the Serbian has previously said he is unvaccinated.

The 35-year-old has applied for special permission to enter the country.

Indian Wells and the Miami Open - two of the most prestigious tournaments on the tennis calendar outside the Grand Slams - start on 6 and 20 March respectively.

Djokovic says he will return to the ATP tour in Dubai next week after claiming a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam men's title last month.

"My plans after Dubai depend on the US. I'm waiting for a reply, it's not on me. I will know soon," Djokovic said after practising in Belgrade on Wednesday.

"Everything is in process. I'm thankful to the Indian Wells and Miami communities for their support.

"They would like me to be able to play in their tournaments. I'm looking forward to a positive decision coming soon, but it's not in my hands."

Djokovic equalled Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam record with victory in Australia, 12 months after he was deported from the country before the 2022 tournament because of his vaccination status.

Australia dropped its vaccine requirements in July and Djokovic's three-year visa ban was overturned in November.