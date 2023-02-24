Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray last won an ATP Tour singles title at the European Open in October 2019

Andy Murray produced yet another remarkable comeback from the brink of defeat, saving five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka and reach the Qatar Open final.

The Briton raced through the first set in Doha, before the talented 21-year-old Czech regrouped to force a decider.

Murray saved two match points on his own serve and three as Lehecka served for the win before breaking back.

He then edged the tie-break to secure a 6-0 3-6 7-6 (8-6) victory.

The 35-year-old will face either former world number one Daniil Medvedev or second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime as he bids to win a first ATP Tour singles title in four years.

Murray roared with delight as victory was confirmed and the crowd rose to their feet.

It caps another astonishing week in Murray's resurgence since his career-saving hip surgery in January 2019.

He saved match points in his first-round match in Qatar, and has been taken to three sets in all four at the event.