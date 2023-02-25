Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Raducanu is number 81 in the women's rankings

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from this week's WTA tournament in Austin, Texas, because of tonsillitis.

The British number one has played only four matches this season having turned her ankle in Auckland, and then taken time out to train after her second-round exit at the Australian Open.

The 20-year-old's next target will be the prestigious tournament in Indian Wells, which begins in 10 days.

"I'm sorry to have to withdraw from the ATX Open," said Raducanu.

"I am currently suffering from tonsillitis and am unable to compete this week."