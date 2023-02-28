Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz did not compete at the 2023 Australian Open because of injury

US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will make his Queen's Club debut at the Cinch Championships in June before Wimbledon.

The Spaniard joins defending champion Matteo Berrettini in the tournament.

World number five Taylor Fritz and US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe are also confirmed with more players to be announced in the spring.

"It's an honour to come to the Championships this year," Alcaraz, 19, said.

"To [come to] a venue with so much history, great champions and everyone knows the quality of the grass courts is among the best in the world."

Alcaraz was due to play at Queen's in 2022 but had to withdraw with an elbow injury.

The Queen's Club competition will run from 19-25 June, before Wimbledon starts on 3 July.