Emma Raducanu played in last year's qualifier against the Czech Republic but missed the Finals through injury

Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against France will be played in Coventry from 14-15 April.

The indoor match at the Coventry Building Society Arena will decide who reaches November's Finals tournament.

Last year Anne Keothavong's team lost to Australia in the semi-finals in Glasgow.

Former US Open champion and British number one Emma Raducanu was absent for that match due to injury and has also had a disrupted start to 2023.

The 20-year-old has played only four matches this season having turned her ankle in Auckland, and then taken time out to train after her second-round exit at the Australian Open.

She withdrew from this week's WTA tournament in Austin, Texas, because of tonsillitis.

Switzerland are the defending champions in the women's team competition - which was formerly the Fed Cup - and both they and Australia have qualified automatically for this year's Finals.

They will be joined by the winners of the nine qualifiers and the host nation, although a venue for the final has not yet been confirmed.