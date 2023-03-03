Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic lost to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final but was unable to compete last year because of his vaccination status

The United States Tennis Association and the US Open are "hopeful" world number one Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play this month's Indian Wells and Miami Masters events.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner, 35, has applied for special permission because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

The US requires international visitors to be vaccinated and proof will be required until at least 10 April.

Djokovic missed last year's US Open because of his vaccination status.

Indian Wells and the Miami Open - two of the most prestigious tournaments on the tennis calendar outside the Grand Slams - start on 6 and 20 March respectively.

In a tweet, the US Open said: external-link "Novak Djokovic is one the greatest champions our sport has ever seen.

"The USTA and US Open are hopeful that Novak is successful in his petition to enter the country, and that the fans will be able to see him back in action at Indian Wells and Miami."

Djokovic, who also missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country because of his vaccination status, has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a Covid shot.

Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas said in January it would be a "disgrace" if Djokovic was not allowed to compete in the US this year.

The Indian Wells draw takes place on Monday and Djokovic, competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships this week, said: "If I'm not allowed I'm going to pull out, of course, before the draw."

He was permitted to travel to Melbourne in January and won a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, tying Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam wins.