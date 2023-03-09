Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Clare Balding has been involved in the BBC's coverage of Wimbledon across TV and radio since 1995

Clare Balding will be the lead presenter for the BBC's coverage of this year's Wimbledon.

Balding takes over from Sue Barker, who decided to step down from her role at the end of the 2022 Championships after 30 years of broadcasting live sport for the BBC.

"It's a huge honour to be given this responsibility but I am very aware that no one person can fill Sue's shoes," said Balding.

Wimbledon takes place from 3-16 July.

Balding has worked on Wimbledon as a reporter, commentator and presenter for the BBC since 1995.

The award-winning presenter has also worked on other major sporting events for the corporation, including seven summer Olympic Games.

Balding added: "This will always be a team effort and we're lucky that the BBC line-up includes former professionals with huge insight as well as wonderful reporters and commentators.

"It's my job to bring out the best in them and to help make our viewers feel they have a front-row seat on the greatest sporting stage."

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said Balding will bring her "passion and knowledge for the prestigious event" to the viewers watching at home.

As with last year, Isa Guha will present the early coverage before Balding takes over later in the day.

The partnership between the BBC and the All England Lawn Tennis Club is the longest in sports broadcasting history, spanning more than 85 years on BBC TV and more than 95 years on BBC radio.