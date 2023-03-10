Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie claimed a ninth victory in 10 matches on the ATP Tour

Britain's Cameron Norrie continued his recent good form with a straight-set victory over Chinese Taipei's Tung-Lin Wu in Indian Wells, California.

The 27-year-old 10th seed broke Wu's serve four times in a 6-2 6-4 win.

He will meet Italy's Matteo Berrettini or Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the third round.

It was Norrie's first match since beating world number two Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Rio Open to claim his fifth ATP title.

Norrie, the world number 12, is one of four Britons still left in the men's draw.

Andy Murray will play Spain's world number 17 Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round on Saturday, while British Davis Cup team-mates Dan Evans and Jack Draper face each other.

Elsewhere, Norway's third seed Casper Ruud made it through to the third round with a 6-2 6-3 win against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.