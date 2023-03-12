Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie won his only previous Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells in 2021

British number one Cameron Norrie came from behind to beat Japan's Taro Daniel on Sunday and reach the last 16 at Indian Wells.

The 10th seed was a set and 4-1 down in California but won the next five games before clinching the second set.

The 2021 champion, 27, then saw out the decider to claim a 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-2 win over the US-born Daniel, 30.

The world number 12 will now face either the sixth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia or France's Ugo Humbert.

Norrie's only previous Masters 1000 title came at Indian Wells in 2021 but he upset top seed Carlos Alcaraz to win his fifth overall ATP title at the Rio Open last month.

Alcaraz is again the top seed in California and he beat Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-3 to set up a third-round clash with Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

The 19-year-old Spaniard must win the title to regain the world number one spot from Serb Novak Djokovic, who withdrew as he is unable to enter the US because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin shocked Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 7-6 (7-2) to hand the world number four another setback in a disappointing season.

But there were no worries for the seventh seed, Denmark's Holger Rune, who beat American Mackenzie McDonald 7-5 6-3 while the ninth seed, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, beat Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-3 6-3.