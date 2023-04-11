Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Great Britain reached the semi-finals of last year's Billie Jean King Cup, their best performance since 1981

Great Britain v France - Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers Dates: 14-15 April Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, plus daily live text commentaries and reports on the website and app

Great Britain can be successful without Emma Raducanu when they play France for a place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, says Katie Boulter.

British number one Raducanu, 20, is unavailable for the best-of-five qualifier in Coventry this week.

Captain Anne Keothavong has named the same squad that reached the semi-finals last year in Glasgow.

"Of course we're going to miss Emma. But we're excited to have the same team as Glasgow," Boulter told BBC Sport.

"There was an incredible atmosphere among the team and with the support we were given, and we're all working hard to try and cause a little upset against France."

The winners of the tie, which will be played on Friday and Saturday and consists of four singles and one doubles rubber, qualifies for November's 12-team Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Who is playing for GB?

British number one Raducanu, who won the 2021 US Open as a teenage qualifier, decided to skip the women's team event on the hard court in Coventry to play in a WTA Tour event on clay in Stuttgart next week.

With the world number 68 again missing, Keothavong has stuck with the players who reached the last four against the odds last November.

British number three Harriet Dart leads the singles players as the highest ranked player at 138th, with support from experienced pair Heather Watson and Boulter, who are both outside the world's top 150.

Doubles specialists Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, who won both their matches on an impressive debut for their nation in Glasgow, are again picked.

Jodie Burrage, who is ranked as Britain's top women's player behind Raducanu, missed out on selection.

"Each and every one of us is very unique and proved ourselves in many different ways over the years," Boulter said.

"We have all shown we can play some very good tennis - Emma included, of course - but it is another opportunity for all of us to go out there and show what we can do."

Heather Watson could overtake Sue Barker and go fourth in the list of most all-time match wins in the competition for Great Britain

How team spirit is key

Britain overcame the odds last year to progress from a tough group featuring Spain and Kazakhstan.

The players and Keothavong were overcome with emotion after a stunning whitewash of much-fancied Spain, before they were beaten by Australia in the last four.

"We're really lucky because we've got a great group of girls who are together and we love the team spirit," Boulter said.

"We have a lot of things going on to keep us bonded. We really care about each other.

"It makes a huge difference having that behind us and knowing the team will stand behind you and not be on your own. It's something special."

At this stage last year, Britain lost their qualifying tie in the Czech Republic but secured a place in the main draw by being named as hosts.

Tournament organisers have yet to decide on this year's venue.

Eighteen teams will compete in nine qualifiers this weekend for a guaranteed place, with 2022 champions Switzerland, runners-up Australia and one wildcard pick to join them.

Who is playing for France?

France possess a stronger squad than Britain in terms of rankings and pedigree, as well as the standout singles player in the shape of world number five Caroline Garcia.

Garcia, who is also ranked inside the top 30 doubles players, is joined by world number 70 Alize Cornet and world number 111 Clara Burel.

Cornet reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last year and played a key role in France winning the 2019 Billie Jean King Cup, while Burel beat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the US Open first round last year.

All three are ranked higher than the British singles players.

Experienced doubles player Kristina Mladenovic - a nine-time major champion and the standout star of France's win four years ago - has also been selected by captain Julien Benneteau.

"They are a very strong team and Garcia is a big weapon," Boulter said.

"Ultimately, you never know who is going to play and we have to be prepared - which we will be."

What is the schedule?

Friday 14 April: Two singles rubbers, starting at 14:00 BST.

Saturday 15 April: Two singles rubbers and a potential doubles rubber, starting at 12:00.