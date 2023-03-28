Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Great Britain are the only nation who have competed in all editions of the Davis Cup since it began in 1900

Manchester will host one of the group stages of this year's Davis Cup Finals, bringing the competition to the city for the first time in almost 30 years.

The AO Arena will hold one of the four group stages from 12 to 17 September, with the three other European host cities yet to be announced.

The men's team competition features 16 countries in four groups, and the top two from each reach November's Finals.

Great Britain beat Colombia 3-1 last month to qualify for the group stage.

Last year, Glasgow hosted one of the group stages of the Davis Cup Finals, as well as the Billie Jean King Cup Finals - the women's equivalent.

"It's particularly important to us to take these major events around the whole of Britain," said Chris Pollard, the Lawn Tennis Association's director of major events and digital.

The draw takes place on Wednesday, when the venues for the three other group-stage events will be confirmed. Eight teams will qualify for November's knockouts in Malaga, Spain.

Great Britain failed to reach the finals last year after losing 2-1 to the Netherlands in the group stage.